Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC sets aside detention of PTI leader

LHC sets aside detention of PTI leader
Staff Reporter
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the Azad Kashmir Assembly, Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan, and ordered his release. Justice Asjad Javed Gharal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Saba Dewan, the wife of the PTI leader, challenging her husband’s detention. The petitioner submitted that her husband was a member of the Azad Kashmir Assembly, but the government had detained him under the Maintenance of Public Order. She argued that the action was a clear violation of Article 9 of the Constitution. She requested the court to set aside her husband’s detention and order his release.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1726812309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024