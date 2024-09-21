Saturday, September 21, 2024
Lodhran DC orders to accelerate construction work at special education centre building

LODHRAN   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rauf Mahar in­spected the new under-construction building of the Special Education Centre and directed officials to expedite the construction work. The DC thoroughly reviewed the progress of the finishing and beauti­fication work of the new building and inspected various sections of the facility. On this occasion, he emphasised that the construction of the building for special children was purely a noble cause. Focal Person Special Education Centre Hidayat Fatima, Deputy Director Development Hafiz Muhammad Zafar, and other officials accompanied by him dur­ing the inspection. Focal Person Hidayat Fatima briefed the DC about the issues faced during the construction and other essential requirements. She informed that the new building of the centre spans an extensive area of 28 kanals, comprising 22 venti­lated rooms designed for the convenience of special children. Furthermore, she added that the Special Education Centre will cater to children with hearing and visual impairments, physical disabilities, and mental challenges, all under the supervision of ex­pert teachers. Accessible washrooms with specially constructed ramps were also being built to ensure ease of movement for special children.

