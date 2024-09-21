Majority of housing societies in KP declared illegal

Peshawar - The Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a report of housing societies declaring 90 percent illegal or unregistered and only 10 percent registered societies in the province. According to the report, more than half, or 60 percent, of the housing societies in KP were illegal, while 30 percent were unregistered, indicating that the number of legal housing societies in the province was only 80.

Currently, there are 822 housing societies across the province, with 254 operating in Dera Ismail Khan Division, 247 in Peshawar Division, 77 in Malakand, 74 in Hazara, 73 in Bannu, 67 in Mardan, and only 30 in Kohat Division. More than half, or 495 housing societies in the province, were found to be illegal, and the number of unregistered societies stands at 247.

The Local Government Department has released the names of illegal and unregistered societies on its website and advised the public to remain cautious while investing in these societies.