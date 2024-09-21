Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man killed in revenge attack after Friday prayer in Madina Town

NEWS WIRE
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -   A man was fatally attacked in Madina Town on Friday in what police describe as a re­venge killing. According to a police spokesperson, the vic­tim, Khalid, a resident of Chak 204-GB, was returning home after Juma prayers when he was ambushed by Faisal, Ab­dul Kareem, Aslam, and oth­ers armed with sharp weap­ons. Khalid was pronounced dead at the scene, and the assailants fled. The police promptly arrived at the loca­tion, gathered forensic evi­dence, and initiated legal pro­ceedings. Officers revealed that the motive for the attack stemmed from Khalid’s prior complaint to the police re­garding a manhandling inci­dent involving the suspects.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1726812309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024