Man killed in revenge attack after Friday prayer in Madina Town

FAISALABAD - A man was fatally attacked in Madina Town on Friday in what police describe as a revenge killing. According to a police spokesperson, the victim, Khalid, a resident of Chak 204-GB, was returning home after Juma prayers when he was ambushed by Faisal, Abdul Kareem, Aslam, and others armed with sharp weapons. Khalid was pronounced dead at the scene, and the assailants fled. The police promptly arrived at the location, gathered forensic evidence, and initiated legal proceedings. Officers revealed that the motive for the attack stemmed from Khalid’s prior complaint to the police regarding a manhandling incident involving the suspects.