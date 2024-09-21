Man killed in revenge attack after Friday prayer in Madina Town

FAISALABAD - A man was fatally attacked in Madina Town on Friday in what police describe as a re­venge killing. According to a police spokesperson, the vic­tim, Khalid, a resident of Chak 204-GB, was returning home after Juma prayers when he was ambushed by Faisal, Ab­dul Kareem, Aslam, and oth­ers armed with sharp weap­ons. Khalid was pronounced dead at the scene, and the assailants fled. The police promptly arrived at the loca­tion, gathered forensic evi­dence, and initiated legal pro­ceedings. Officers revealed that the motive for the attack stemmed from Khalid’s prior complaint to the police re­garding a manhandling inci­dent involving the suspects.