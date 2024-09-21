Saturday, September 21, 2024
Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects political arrests and constitutional amendment

7:48 PM | September 21, 2024
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has refused to support political arrests, emphasizing that they negatively impact the lives of ordinary citizens.

Speaking at a media briefing, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated his opposition to the PTI-led government, stressing that all institutions must operate within their constitutional boundaries for the country's progress.

When questioned about the possibility of a new constitutional amendment, the JUI-F leader deflected the inquiry, suggesting that the question should be posed to those advocating for the amendment. He previously rejected the draft bill for the amendment, labeling it as an act of dishonesty against the nation.

