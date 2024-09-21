Memorial basketball match for Ilyas Shakir on Sep 28

LAHORE - A memorial basketball match in honor of the renowned journalist, late Ilyas Shakir, will be held on September 28 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The match marks the sixth death anni­versary of Ilyas Shakir and will be played between Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman XI and Abdul Majeed Nizami XI. Notable basketball players from Karachi will participate in this event. The announce­ment was made by organ­ising committee chairman Ghulam Muhammad Khan. Asad Shakir, Chairman and CEO of Qaumi Akhbar Group, will be the chief guest.