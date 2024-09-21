Minister distributes computers, bags among teachers, students

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister of Elementary & Secondary Education, Faisal Tarakai, distributed computer tablets, bags, and other educational materials to teachers and students of state-run schools under the Multi-Year Resilience Program (MYRP), funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW).

A total of 1,596 tablets will be distributed to government primary school teachers with the support of UNHCR. Tarakai emphasized that the department, in collaboration with ECW, VSO, PRDS, and UN agencies, aims to adopt technology-driven education approaches and prioritize enrolling out-of-school children.

Speakers at the event highlighted MYRP’s focus on improving access to quality education for vulnerable children, including Afghan migrant girls, and the rehabilitation of 72 government schools. Scholarships and assistive devices were also provided to disabled children and students in need.

In his remarks, Tarakai praised the efforts of partner organizations and stressed the importance of continued educational reforms in the province. He also announced plans for a census to determine the number of out-of-school children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.