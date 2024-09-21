MPA confirms appointment process for college principal

Timergara - Ubaid-ur-Rahman, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) for Dir Lower, announced on Friday that the summary for the appointment of the principal of Timergara Medical College has been sent to the Chief Minister’s office. He expects the appointment to be made next week.

Speaking to this scribe via phone, Ubaid-ur-Rahman stated that he met with Ihtesham Khan, the Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, to discuss issues regarding Timergara Teaching Hospital (TTH), health units in the Jandool area, and the appointment of the principal for Timergara Medical College (TMC). “The summary for Professor Surgeon Dr Samiullah as principal of TMC has been forwarded to the Chief Minister, and the formal notification will be issued next week,” Rahman added, mentioning that Ihtesham Khan will soon visit the Lower Dir district.