Multan RPO, Commissioner hold open court

KHANEWAL - In line with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s vision of resolving community issues at the grassroots level, Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, alongwith Multan Commissioner Maryam Khan, hosted an open court at Jamia Masjid in Chak 4 AH Makhdumpur. The event drew a large crowd, including Khanewal District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, DSP Abdul Kareem, Assistant (AC) Commissioner Sunbal Javed, and other government officials.
During the session, both the RPO and the commissioner listened attentively to the grievances of the citizens, ensuring prompt action on their concerns. RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry emphasised that the initiative, part of CM Maryam Nawaz’s public-friendly mission, aims to hold open courts in police offices, stations, and community venues to bridge the gap between the public and law enforcement. He reaffirmed that delivering justice at citizens’ doorsteps remains a top priority, highlighting the importance of community collaboration in creating a safer society.
Commissioner Maryam Khan reiterated the CM’s directive to provide immediate relief to the public. Both officials actively engaged with attendees, instructing concerned officers to address complaints fairly and promptly. RPO Chaudhry also commended DPO Ismail Kharrak for his exemplary service during the event.