Multan RPO, Commissioner hold open court

KHANEWAL - In line with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s vision of resolving community issues at the grassroots level, Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, alongwith Multan Commis­sioner Maryam Khan, hosted an open court at Jamia Masjid in Chak 4 AH Makhdumpur. The event drew a large crowd, including Khanewal District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muham­mad Ali Bukhari, DSP Abdul Kareem, Assistant (AC) Commissioner Sunbal Javed, and other government officials.

During the session, both the RPO and the commissioner listened at­tentively to the grievances of the citi­zens, ensuring prompt action on their concerns. RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry emphasised that the initia­tive, part of CM Maryam Nawaz’s pub­lic-friendly mission, aims to hold open courts in police offices, stations, and community venues to bridge the gap between the public and law enforce­ment. He reaffirmed that delivering justice at citizens’ doorsteps remains a top priority, highlighting the impor­tance of community collaboration in creating a safer society.

Commissioner Maryam Khan reiter­ated the CM’s directive to provide im­mediate relief to the public. Both offi­cials actively engaged with attendees, instructing concerned officers to ad­dress complaints fairly and promptly. RPO Chaudhry also commended DPO Ismail Kharrak for his exemplary ser­vice during the event.