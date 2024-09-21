Mushaira held to promote Pashto culture

Khyber - The administration, in collaboration with the Youth Affairs department, organized a Mushaira at the Hamza Baba Cultural Complex, Landi Kotal, on Thursday evening.

Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Adnan Mumtaz, the chief guest, highlighted efforts to promote Pashto language and culture through such literary events. He paid tribute to Pashto poet Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari.

Mumtaz promised to organize more literary gatherings in memory of local poets and to address the challenges faced by poets and writers in the area.

Several prominent poets, including Prof Tawab Masroor, Dr Kaleem Shinwari, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, and others, recited their poetry, which was well-received by the audience. The participants praised the event, noting its role in boosting literary activities and promoting peace.

At the end, shields were distributed among the poets by the chief guest.