Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on Iesco

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regu­latory Authority has imposed a fine of Rs10 million on Islamabad Elec­tric Supply Company (IESCO) due to its failure pertaining to 100 per­cent execution of earthing/ground­ing of its HT/LT poles/structures in its service territory.

After due deliberations and tak­ing into account the submissions/arguments made by the licensee during the hearing and in light of the NEPRA Act, NEPRA (Fine) Reg­ulations, 2021, and other applica­ble documents, the Authority is of the considered opinion that IESCO has failed to provide any satisfac­tory reply to the show-cause notice served to it, said NEPRA in its order in the matter of show-cause notice issued to IESCO on account of fail­ure to execute earthing/grounding of HT/LT poles/structure in its ser­vice territory.

Following unsatisfactory re­sponse from IESCO, the Authority decided to impose a fine amount­ing to Rs10 million on the IESCO due to its failure pertaining to 100% execution of earthing/grounding of its HT/LT poles/structures in its service territory. The Authority hereby further di­rects the licensee to earth/ground all remaining (100%) steel struc­tures within three months and PCC Poles within one year.

The order further said that fail­ure to comply with the directions of the authority may leads towards further penalty on the licensee which will be decided after the completion of specified timelines.

The licensee is directed to pay the fine amount of Rs 10 million in designated bank of the author­ity within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order and forward a copy of the paid instrument to the Registrar Office for information, failing which the authority may recover the amount due under section 41 of the NEPRA Act as arrears of the land revenue or through any other appropriate legal means in addition to taking any other ap­propriate legal action against the Licensee for non-compliance.