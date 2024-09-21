Old enmity claims life in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A man was killed on Friday due to longstanding enmity in Khan Muhammadwala, Bhera. A police spokesperson said that Mumtaz Gondal, 44, was shot dead by Fazal ur-Rehman, 39, alongwith five accomplices— Saleem, Tahir, Tariq, Majeed, and Basit— during the incident. The attack stemmed from an ongoing feud between the individuals. Authorities and Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and transported the body to the hospital for necessary legal procedures. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
SARGODHA POLICE BUST THREE DACOIT GANGS
The Atta Shaheed Police apprehended ten members of three criminal gangs following a concerted effort on Friday. Under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Fahad Bilal, the police conducted a raid that led to the arrest of individuals involved in various crimes, including robbery, dacoity, and cattle theft. Authorities also reported the recovery of valuables worth millions of rupees from the suspects. District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi, commended the police for their professionalism and effective execution of the operation.
FOUR HELD FOR ILLEGAL GAS REFILLING
The Civil Defence Department on Friday arrested four shopkeepers for illegal gas re-filling. According to a spokesman, a Civil Defence team alongwith police raided various areas of the city and held Imran, Irshad, Muhammad Saqlain and Amir. The team recovered several illegal cylinders, motors and pumps which were used for illegal gas re-filling. Cases have been registered against them.
15 CRIMINALS ARRESTED
Sargodha Police arrested 15 criminals in a crackdown across the district here on Friday. A spokesperson said that the police parties from different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, as many guns and 203 bullets.
SEVEN POWERPILFERERS BOOKED
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers in a crackdown here on Friday. According to official sources, a task force raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and metre tampering.