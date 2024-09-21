Saturday, September 21, 2024
Old enmity claims life in Sargodha

September 21, 2024
SARGODHA   -  A man was killed on Friday due to longstanding enmity in Khan Muhammadwala, Bhera. A police spokes­person said that Mumtaz Gondal, 44, was shot dead by Fazal ur-Rehman, 39, alongwith five accomplic­es— Saleem, Tahir, Tariq, Majeed, and Basit— dur­ing the incident. The attack stemmed from an ongoing feud between the individu­als. Authorities and Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and transported the body to the hospital for nec­essary legal procedures. In­vestigations into the matter are ongoing.

SARGODHA POLICE BUST THREE DACOIT GANGS

The Atta Shaheed Police apprehended ten members of three criminal gangs fol­lowing a concerted effort on Friday. Under the supervi­sion of Station House Officer (SHO) Fahad Bilal, the police conducted a raid that led to the arrest of individuals in­volved in various crimes, including robbery, dacoity, and cattle theft. Authorities also reported the recovery of valuables worth millions of rupees from the suspects. District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi, commended the po­lice for their professional­ism and effective execution of the operation.

Karachiites set to face another hike in power tariff

FOUR HELD FOR ILLEGAL GAS REFILLING

The Civil Defence Depart­ment on Friday arrested four shopkeepers for illegal gas re-filling. According to a spokesman, a Civil Defence team alongwith police raid­ed various areas of the city and held Imran, Irshad, Mu­hammad Saqlain and Amir. The team recovered sev­eral illegal cylinders, mo­tors and pumps which were used for illegal gas re-filling. Cases have been registered against them.

15 CRIMINALS ARRESTED

Sargodha Police arrested 15 criminals in a crackdown across the district here on Fri­day. A spokesperson said that the police parties from differ­ent police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ash­faq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of li­quor, nine pistols, as many guns and 203 bullets.

ECC allows export of 0.100 million metric tons of surplus sugar

SEVEN POWERPILFERERS BOOKED

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilfer­ers in a crackdown here on Friday. According to official sources, a task force raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and metre tampering.

