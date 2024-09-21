Pakistan and BD

Shaikh Hasina Wajid’s fifteen-year reign in Bangladesh (BD) came to a rather sudden, un­ceremonious end. The people, led by their dynamic student community, rose in protest against her autocratic, au­thoritarian, and despot­ic rule forcing her to flee to her obvious safe haven, India. Her rule was overt­ly India-centric allowing it aggressive, intrusive, at times even controlling ingress into sensi­tive governance, policy formulation, and decision-making fora. Shaikh Hasina Wajid’s ouster has created a vacuum of massive proportions in the geopolitics of the region at large. Major powers like India, China and the US are now scrambling to ac­quire advantageous geopolitical po­sitions. Pakistan’s interest in BD has got an immense boost, too!

Located in the eastern part of the Indian Ocean BD is extremely well placed to play a prominent role in the Chinese BRI. Both are already in a Comprehensive Cooperative Part­nership and members of the Bangla­desh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) forum for Regional Cooperation. 97% of BD’s exports to China are duty free. China has offered to construct nu­clear power plants and develop gas fields/resources in BD as well. It has invested heavily in developing sorely needed infrastructure by construct­ing numerous roads, bridges and power plants. It has constructed a port in Chittagong making it a part of the Maritime Silk Route as well as the “Shaikh Hasina Naval Base”, at Cox’s Bazaar. This naval base gives BD enormous strategic advantages and can accommodate six submarines and eight warships. China has even supplied BD with two submarines. 72% of BD’s defence requirements, weapon systems and equipment are of Chinese origin. BD and China con­tinue to maintain a very robust mul­tidimensional relationship.

On the other hand, the US hap­pens to be BD’s biggest investor and its largest export market as well. As a global power, it has unequiv­ocal strategic interests in BD. Shai­kh Hasina Wajid made a statement, after she had escaped to India, that a foreign power had wanted her to hand over the St Martin’s Island to it in exchange for a continuous, un­interrupted rule. She reportedly re­fused and as a result, as per her as­sertion, she was ousted from power. St Martin’s Island is a 3 km square island about 9 kms away from BD’s southern tip and 8 kms away from Myanmar. An air-naval-missile base here would dominate the Bay of Bengal as well as oversee the SLOCs and global East-West trade through the Indian Ocean and most critical­ly, through the Malacca Straits. That force could also monitor BD and Myanmar and keep a vigil over In­dia as well as China. This makes the St Martin’s Island a contentious is­sue with Indian, Chinese and US in­terests clashing fiercely over it. BD is located in a very strategically im­portant region and the US would be wary of leaving it entirely to China’s or even India’s dominance and in­fluence. It will remain closely inter­ested and engaged.

India, will clearly see the ouster of Shaikh Hasina as a disastrous diplo­matic and intelligence failure and a stinging loss of face on the geopoliti­cal plane. It had invested very heavi­ly in the then East Pakistan and then later in BD. However, her so-called BD project appears to have imploded badly. Its protege has lost and its os­tensible grip on BD and its affairs has been lost too. There is a wave of stri­dent independence, strategic autono­my and anti-India sentiment pulsat­ing throughout BD. India is likely to react viciously to forestall and pre-empt all moves by China, the US and even Pakistan at the geopolitical and diplomatic levels. India is present­ly quite isolated in the larger South Asian region with Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan etc all slipping out of its sphere of influence. BD worsens it.

Pakistan must take advantage of the vacuum that has been created by the departure of Shaikh Hasina and India’s waning influence in BD. Nu­clear Pakistan and BD could view this crisis as an opportunity to re­new, revive, reinforce and further cement a genuine, multidimension­al, fraternal relationship. Their nex­us could yet redefine the geopoli­tics of the larger South Asian Region along with the concomitant geostra­tegic implications. Their partnership could become meaningful, decisive and potentially reform power poli­tics in the region for good. Together they could help forge a strategic bal­ance that deters and secures all peo­ples from aggressive, external influ­ences. They could become a force to play a positive role in the region. The desire and will to do so per­haps exists on both sides. Even Chi­na could support it. Communication channels therefore must be fearless­ly opened to that end. Both govern­ments must pay heed to popular pro­clivities. Pakistan must engage BD’s interim government immediately, and wholesomely and offer all forms of diplomatic, technological, trade, technological, military etc support. Bilateral visits by the Foreign Minis­ters of both countries could set the ball rolling. People-to-people con­tacts, especially between politicians and civil society must be facilitated and encouraged through visa free visits. Both countries must conclude a free trade agreement ASAP and es­tablish direct links between their economies. They could even agree to conduct all trade in their respective currencies. Scholarship programs for students from both countries must be launched post haste. Cultur­al ties must be restored and sports competitions expanded. Militaries could play a cardinal role in improv­ing relations through exchange vis­its, training, joint exercises, courses, study periods, seminars etc. Pakistan has a vibrant arms and munitions production industry. It could become a steady, reliable, competent source to meet most of BD’s requirements.

Nuclear Pakistan and BD must re­vive their brotherhood. They both must realize - united they stood tall, proud, strong, undefeated; divid­ed, they fell! No more. The divisive forces must be countered decisive­ly. Can both overcome their unhap­py past and march lockstep into a bright, shared future?

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.comand tweets@K846Im.