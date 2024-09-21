Pakistan, China strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation

Chinese Minister for Legal and Political Affairs Chen Mingguo met with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, where both sides discussed enhancing joint efforts against terrorism and smuggling.

During the meeting at the Interior Ministry, the ministers agreed to strengthen border control measures and enhance cooperation. They also decided that Gilgit Baltistan policemen will receive training at China’s Xinjiang Police College, with a Pakistani delegation set to visit Xinjiang soon.

Naqvi highlighted Xinjiang’s importance to Pakistan due to their shared 600-kilometre border and its role in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He emphasized that the visit would deepen ties between the two nations.

Chen Mingguo, acknowledging the shared threat of terrorism, suggested Pakistan could benefit from Xinjiang’s experience in counter-terrorism efforts.