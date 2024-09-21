Pakistan elected to IAEA Board of Governors

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has been elected as Member of International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors (BoG) for a two-year term (2024-26).

Pakistan was elected by consensus at the 68th Session of the IAEA’s General Conference in Vienna, from the Middle East and South Asia region, for the term beginning this month. This is Pakistan’s 21st term on the IAEA’s BoG, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan’s election is recognition of its long-standing commitment to the aims and objectives of the IAEA in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy as well as its positive contribution to the formulation of the IAEA’s policies and programmes. Pakistan is a founding member of the IAEA and has enjoyed longstanding and mutually beneficial collaboration with the Agency on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Pakistan hosts Anchor Centre for Cancer Care under IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative and four Collaboration Centres in the areas of Food & Agriculture, Nuclear Safety & Security, Water Resource Management and Innovative Nuclear Technology Applications. Moreover, Pakistan has six operating nuclear power plants with a total capacity of 3530 MW of clean energy. Another Nuclear Power plant of 1200 MW is under construction.

Pakistan is committed to sharing its experience and expertise in peaceful uses of nuclear technology with IAEA Member States through the Agency’s Technical cooperation programme and collaborating frameworks.

Earlier this month, Pakistan was also elected as the President for the Tenth Review meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS).