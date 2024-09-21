Saturday, September 21, 2024
Pakistan Railways reduces fares by 10% for all classes

Web Desk
5:44 PM | September 21, 2024
National

Pakistan Railways has announced a 10% reduction in fares across various train classes, effective from Monday. This decrease applies to all AC classes of Express and Mail trains, as well as Economy Classes for passenger trains.

The fare cut is part of efforts to provide relief to passengers and make travel more affordable. The reduction will benefit a large number of travelers using Pakistan Railways' services for both long-distance and daily commutes.

Officials from Pakistan Railways stated that the initiative is aimed at encouraging more passengers to opt for train travel, boosting the sector while ensuring accessibility and affordability for the public.

Web Desk

National

