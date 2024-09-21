Pakistan starts SAFF U17 Championship with a 1-0 win over Nepal

Pakistan secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nepal in their opening match of the 2024 , held in Bhutan.

Both teams showcased solid defensive efforts in the first half, resulting in a goalless stalemate at halftime.

The breakthrough came in the 81st minute when netted a crucial goal, sealing the win for Pakistan.

Despite Nepal's determined attempts to level the score, Pakistan's defense stood strong, ensuring a triumphant start to the tournament. Pakistan's next matches are against hosts Bhutan on September 23 and Sri Lanka on September 25.