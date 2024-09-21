Pakistan to boost imports and exports via Gwadar Port for economic growth

Pakistan has announced plans to import 50% of key items, including wheat, sugar, and fertilizer, through Gwadar Port. The government aims to further increase export rates from this strategic international trade hub in the future. Gwadar Port is not only essential for Pakistan's trade but also serves as a critical economic asset, especially for Balochistan.

The full operation of the port is expected to create employment opportunities for the people of Balochistan, enhancing the province’s economic stability. By shifting a significant portion of imports and exports to Gwadar, the burden on Karachi Port will be reduced. Additionally, foreign exchange earnings from the port will positively impact local communities, leading to a noticeable decrease in poverty and unemployment. Local residents will be prioritized for job opportunities at the port, ensuring that the development directly benefits the region.