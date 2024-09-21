PDMA issues rain alert in Punjab

LAHORE - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued in various districts of Punjab including Lahore. According to the details, from September 26 to October 01, heavy winds and thundershowers are likely to occur in most districts of Punjab. Rains are forecast in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad. From September 27, rain with strong winds is also expected in Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur and Bhakkar.

Director General (DG) PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert. The DG said that the relevant departments should be on alert to deal with the emergency situation. The district emergency operation centres of all the districts including the provincial control room have also been alerted, he added and said monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7. People should stay away from dilapidated buildings, he advised. Take special care of children and never let them go near water that collects in low-lying areas. Citizens can call PDMA’s helpline 1129 for assistance.