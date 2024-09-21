PFF Normalisation Committee advances towards goal as Provincial elections enter final stage

The (PFF) has made significant progress towards forming an elected body, with the provincial elections now in their final stages.

The second phase of the polls successfully concluded today, marking an important milestone in the election process.

In the Punjab elections, representatives from 38 districts participated, while in Balochistan, officials from 37 districts also participated in the voting process. Additionally, the presidents of four districts from Gilgit-Baltistan exercised their right to vote, contributing to the smooth completion of the election phase.

The first phase of elections, which covered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, had already been completed, along with the election processes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

The Election Commissioner will officially announce the results within two days. Following the announcement, candidates will have a five-day window to file any appeals related to the election outcomes, ensuring a transparent and fair process for all involved.