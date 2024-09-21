PIFD VC, commerce minister discuss ‘Design Centre Concept’

ISLAMABAD - Prof Hina Tayyaba, Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss the introduction of a “Design Centre Concept” aimed at boosting Pakistan’s fashion and design industry.
The meeting focused on how this concept could foster opportunities in education, research, and development within the fashion industry, with the ultimate goal of promoting exports and tapping into international markets. Prof. Hina Tayyaba explained that the concept is inspired by internationally established design centers in countries like Australia, the UK, China, and the U.S. (Miami).
She emphasized that such a center in Pakistan would significantly enhance the industry’s potential, especially in higher education and research, contributing to the country’s global competitiveness.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the concept and accepted the proposal for submission, promising to discuss it further at the next Export Development Fund (EDF) board meeting. He also assured full support from the Ministry of Commerce and encouraged more proposals related to the fashion industry for the upcoming EDF meeting. Meanwhile, Mohamed Yahiya, newly appointed United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (UNRHC) called on Federal Minister for Commerce. He was accompanied by representatives from UNRHC office, United Nations Industrial Development Organization and International Trade Centre.
UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator briefed the official on wide range of interventions for improving trade competitiveness of Pakistan.
He was of the view that trade was an important sector for generating much needed fiscal space vital for ensuring sustainable development. The UN team highlighting the importance of trade related environmental measures globally, expressed their intent of devising a package of Trade and Climate for sustainable trade growth in Pakistan.
The minister appreciated the Work of UN in the realm of trade and advised to take provinces and other relevant stakeholders onboard in the process.
Jam Kamal further emphasized that SMEs should be given preference while devising polices and clarified that for sustainability it was critical that benefits of exports growth are shared equitably with marginalized and vulnerable including the populace living in peripheral areas. The minister appreciated the work being done under UN agencies for promoting equitable and sustainable development in bordering districts. He specially took note of the projects working in agricultural sector to improve the conditions of small farmers and growers.