PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for USA to attend UN General Assembly

PM Shehbaz Sharif is set to depart today for the USA, traveling to New York via London to participate in the United Nations General Assembly session. Accompanying him will be Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Information Minister Atta Tarar.

Notably, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will not join the PM for this visit. A spokesperson from the Foreign Office stated that Dar’s absence is due to diplomatic engagements and preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government session. The spokesperson confirmed that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s schedule for the UNGA session remains intact.