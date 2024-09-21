Saturday, September 21, 2024
Police arrest accused for killing sister, brother-in-law over love-marriage

NEWS WIRE
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Police in Karachi on Friday arrested accused Mubashir Hussain son of Hayat Hussain who murdered his sister and brother-in-law for contracting love-marriage in Bangash Colony of Orangi Town. SSP Tariq Elahi Mastoi told newsmen that during the firing incident Saira aged 20 and Mohammad Najam who was 23-year-old died on the spot and another person Zubair sustained critical injuries. Iqbal Market police station personnel recovered a gun with ammunition from the possession of the accused person. The police team suspected personal enmity behind the double murder, though accused Mubashir Hussain was unhappy with them due to their love marriage. Zubair also received bullet injuries during the firing. Police registered a case of murder against the accused person and started investigation.

