Prime Minister’s Message on the "International Day of Peace"

On this International Day of Peace, the Government and the people of Pakistan join the global community to reflect on our shared values of tolerance, compassion, and co-operation for a peaceful world, free of war and conflict.

On this World Peace Day, we recognize the importance of fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities for a peaceful and sustainable world. In a world often marked by conflict and division, it is essential to bridge our differences and work towards the common goal of peace.

Pakistan strongly believes in fostering peace and stability in the region through dialogue.

To effectively achieve this end, it is essential to resolve the longstanding disputes. The foundation for any lasting resolution in the region thus, hinges solely on one critical factor: achieving a fair and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully through an impartial plebscite and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

As we contemplate the significance of peace, we must not overlook the plight of the innocent people of Palestine, who are courageously facing State aggression. For lasting peace in the Middle East, peaceful resolution of the dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Palestinians is need of the hour.

Pakistan recognizes the critical importance of promoting a more peaceful and inclusive world for everyone and is ready to working with the global community. It is only by working together now that we can build a peaceful tommorow for our future generations.