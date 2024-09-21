PSI Pak appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

KARACHI - Population Services Internation­al, Pakistan (PSI), a leading not for profit organisation in quality healthcare, has appointed Bond Advertising as its creative & me­dia agency for Pakistan follow­ing a multiagency competitive pitch. The partnership is aimed to drive impact for both the PSI & Viya brands. The appointment addresses the need to break soci­etal stigmas & encourage young people to engage in a healthy dialogue on reproductive health issues, debunk myths & miscon­ceptions & encourage shared re­sponsibility & decision making.

The partnership has seen the launch of the ‘Dadi Knows Best’ campaign, aimed to challenge stereotypes and foster open dia­logue on sensitive issues as well as several youth centric collabo­rations Commenting on the part­nership, PSI Pakistan’s Country Director, Ayesha Leghari said: “We are excited to have Bond Ad­vertising on board as our digital marketing agency. This collabo­ration supports our mission to equip youth, men, and commu­nities with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about reproductive health. Together, we aim to break barriers, spark meaningful con­versations, and drive real change in how reproductive health is perceived and discussed.”

Speaking on the win, Seema Jaffer, CEO Bond Advertising, said: “We are delighted to be ap­pointed as PSI’s agency partner, a catalyst for its growing impact in the healthcare space. We are committed to bring outstand­ing creativity, insights and me­dia expertise needed to drive much needed change. We look forward to a meaningful & col­laborative relationship.”