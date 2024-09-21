PSX index gains 615 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 615.16 more points, a posi­tive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 82,074.45 points against 81,459.29 points on the last working day. A total of 482,373,803 shares were traded during the day as compared to 459,037,985 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.188 billion against Rs18.610 billion on the last trading day. As many as 453 companies transact­ed their shares in the stock market, 195 of them re­corded gains and 196 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 62 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top trading com­panies were First Capital Securities with 31,588,613 shares at Rs2.76 per share, Oil and Gas Development with 29,408,063 shares at Rs141.29 per share and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim with 28,625,529 shares at Rs44.36 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited wit­nessed a maximum increase of Rs107.92 per share price, closing at Rs 17,616.25, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with Rs67.09 rise in its per share price to Rs1,149.79.