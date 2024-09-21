PTI Rally in Lahore: Tight restrictions and crackdown in place

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is poised to stage a major public gathering today at Link Road, Kahna, following a Lahore High Court ruling that permitted the rally after it was initially planned for Minar-e-Pakistan. The event is set to unfold under 43 conditions imposed by the district administration, which has allowed the gathering but with strict limitations on timing and participant conduct.

The district administration has designated a time frame for the rally from 3 PM to 6 PM, while PTI had originally proposed a conclusion time of 11 PM. Tensions rose between PTI leaders and the Deputy Commissioner over the rally's end time, highlighting the contentious atmosphere surrounding the event.

Among the conditions outlined in the No Objection Certificate (NOC), the administration has demanded an apology from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his remarks made during a rally in Islamabad on September 8. Furthermore, PTI members facing trials for hate speech at the same rally are prohibited from participating today.

In light of ongoing security concerns and potential threats, the NOC cautioned rally organizers to implement comprehensive safety measures for participants and the general public. Heavy police presence surrounds the venue, with authorities taking significant actions to prevent PTI supporters from reaching the gathering.

A crackdown has seen over 100 PTI workers arrested ahead of the rally. These detentions, made under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act, include prominent activists and are intended to maintain order in the city. Five key leaders, including Engineer Yasir Gillani and Malik Afzal, have been specifically targeted, facing a 30-day detention in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

In a separate legal development, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for CM Gandapur related to terrorism charges. The court rejected his request for pre-arrest bail, insisting on his appearance at 10 AM, despite a plea from his lawyer for exemption.

As the approaches, the political landscape remains charged, with heightened security and significant opposition to the gathering reflecting the ongoing tensions within the party and the broader political arena in Pakistan.