Public prosecutors’ strike disrupts court proceedings

Peshawar - The strike of public prosecutors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered its second day on Friday, hampering court proceedings. As the public prosecutors boycotted the court sessions, the process of mutual investigation between the police and Counter Terrorism Department was also affected, halting the scrutiny of cases.

The strike caused disruption in the proceedings of newly registered cases.

Prisoners waiting for trial faced difficulties, and the burden on prisons increased as those involved in petty cases were being sent to jail. The strike resulted in a monetary loss to the provincial exchequer, as fines imposed by the courts on accused individuals could not be submitted.

Due to the prosecutors’ strike, prisoners waiting for hearings on their bail applications remained behind bars, and statements of witnesses could not be recorded in courts. The Prosecution Officers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced that the strike will continue until their demands are accepted.