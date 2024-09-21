Punjab model bazaars role discussed at seminar 

Punjab Model Bazaars have emerged as a key player in providing affordable, secure, and high-quality shopping experiences, according to Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, CEO of Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC).

Speaking online at a session at a private educational institute on consumer rights in Lahore, Mr Rafaqat explained the company's dedication to consumer protection, financial transparency, and innovation.

“One of the standout features of the model bazaars is enhanced customer security, achieved through the establishment of a 24/7 monitoring room, control center, and extensive CCTV coverage,” he said.

“These initiatives ensure a safe and secure shopping environment for visitors, making it a preferred destination for families.”

PMBMC also maintains rigorous quality control and hygiene standards. CEO Naveed Rafaqat says dedicated staff continuously monitor cleanliness and product quality, ensuring that customer satisfaction remains a top priority.

He said he under the leadership of Afzal Khokhar, chairman of the Board of Directors of PMBMC, came up with innovative ideas to attract customers, and for that the introduction of joyland operations and a robust customer feedback system were launched to provide a more holistic and enjoyable shopping experience.

Financial transparency is another key achievement of the model bazaars. The introduction of banking channel payment modes for shopkeepers has streamlined financial transactions, ensuring both accountability and ease of operation.

He said affordability of setting up businesses in model bazaars was a key to their success, adding that shop rents are offered at 30% to 60% below market rates, with additional benefits like free electricity, utilities, and round-the-clock security. This makes the bazaars an attractive option for budding entrepreneurs seeking cost-effective ways to establish their businesses.

During his address, Mr Rafaqat outlined the future directions for PMBMC, such as a customer-centric approach. "We aim to continue our focus on innovation, self-sustainability, and collaboration with government departments," he said. By securing state land and maintaining efficient operations, the model bazaars have become a symbol of good governance.

"We have set a high standard for efficiency and sustainability," he remarked, adding that the company's continued focus on security, quality, and customer satisfaction will serve as a model for future government initiatives across Pakistan.