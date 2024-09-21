Punjab suspends services for MDCAT exam security

The Punjab government has announced a suspension of mobile and internet services across the province on September 22.This decision aims to prevent cheating during the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), which will occur in 12 districts.

The suspension will affect services within a 500-meter radius of the test centers, where approximately 82,500 candidates are expected to participate in cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and D.G. Khan.

To ensure a secure examination environment, the Punjab government has also imposed Section 144 in the 12 cities hosting the MDCAT. This measure restricts movement within 100 yards of exam centers, allowing only candidates and supervisory staff access.

Additionally, protests and demonstrations will be prohibited near the exam locations to further maintain security and prevent external assistance to candidates. These steps are part of a broader effort to ensure the integrity of the MDCAT exam.