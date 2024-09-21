Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab suspends services for MDCAT exam security

Punjab suspends services for MDCAT exam security
Web Desk
3:02 PM | September 21, 2024
National

The Punjab government has announced a suspension of mobile and internet services across the province on September 22.This decision aims to prevent cheating during the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), which will occur in 12 districts.

The suspension will affect services within a 500-meter radius of the test centers, where approximately 82,500 candidates are expected to participate in cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and D.G. Khan.

To ensure a secure examination environment, the Punjab government has also imposed Section 144 in the 12 cities hosting the MDCAT. This measure restricts movement within 100 yards of exam centers, allowing only candidates and supervisory staff access.

Additionally, protests and demonstrations will be prohibited near the exam locations to further maintain security and prevent external assistance to candidates. These steps are part of a broader effort to ensure the integrity of the MDCAT exam.

Audit uncovers major irregularities in SSWMB and SBCA

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1726883925.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024