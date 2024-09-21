Rashid/Arif, Talha/Shehryar, Bismel win titles in SICAS Punjab Jr Tennis

LAHORE - Rashid Ahmed Malik (Ali Embroidery Mills) and Arif Feroze clinched the 55plus doubles title while Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd)/Sheh­ryar Salamat (SICAS) and Bismel Zia claimed the girls U-18 title in the SI­CAS Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 here Sports Board Punjab Ten­nis Academy Nishtar Park Lahore.

In the senior 55plus doubles final, Rashid Malik/Arif Feroze beat Waqar Nisar/Ch Amir 8-0 to clinch the title. The senior 45plus dou­bles title was clinched by Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd)/Sheh­ryar Salamat (SICAS), who outpaced Hassan Said/Qadir Nawaz 6-1, 6-0. In the senior 65plus doubles semifinal, Sha­hid Waqar/Mobeen Malik beat MBabar/Imtiaz 8-4.

In the girls U-18 final, Bismel Zia (Ali Embroi­dery Mills) beat Hajra Rana 6-4. In the boys U-18 doubles final, Abubakar Talha/Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad Zaman/Abdur Rehman 4-0,(rtd). In the boys U-16 semifinals, Ab­dur Rehman beat Aalay Hussain 6-2 while Mu­hammad Huzaima beat Abdullah Pir Zada 7-6. Inthe boys U-14 semifi­nal, Aalay Hussain beat Muhammad Muaz 6-3.

In the boys U-12 semi­final, Muhammad Ayyan beat Ayan Khan 6-3 and Muhammad Muaz beat Zayd Mansoor 6-2. In the boys/girls U-10 semi­final, Muhammad Ayan beat Daniyal Afzal Malik 6-1 and Salman Pirza­da beat M Ehsan Bari 6-0. Today (Saturday), Mr.Shehryar Salamat, Di­rector SICAS, will grace the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest.