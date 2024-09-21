Role of PSQCA

Recognising the importance of metrology, stan­dards, testing, and quality as foundational el­ements for industrial development, the Gov­ernment of Pakistan (GoP) established the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to provide streamlined services for standardi­sation and conformity assessment in the local industry. PSQCA’s mission is to foster a qual­ity-centric business culture by setting stan­dards and conducting conformity assessments, thereby promoting industrial efficiency, ensur­ing high-quality products for consumers, boosting exports, and contributing to the national economy. To enhance its capability, PSQCA is a member of several in­ternational bodies and has signed MoUs with quality in­stitutions in various regional countries.

PSQCA operates through various departments, offering services across different sectors. The Directorate of Stan­dards is responsible for the formulation of standards for industries such as automotive, civil engineering, agricul­ture, food, and chemicals. The Conformity Assessment section regulates product quality and has certification of­fices in major industrial cities. The Quality Control Cen­tre (QCC) operates multifunctional testing laboratories, providing services in areas like food, materials, and paper testing. Meanwhile, the System Certification Centre func­tions as an independent body offering training and work­shops on ISO standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001. The Technical Services Centre (TSC) sup­ports metal and metallurgical industries, offering advice on technology transfer to boost productivity and work­ing on the indigenisation of components and alloys. TSC is staffed by a team of engineers and scientists. Addi­tionally, PSQCA provides online access to Pakistan Stan­dards for various industries and operates a Certification Marks Scheme, which allows manufacturers to substanti­ate their claims of product conformity. This certification gives consumers the assurance that they are purchasing quality products that offer good value for money.

In light of current market challenges and to refine PSQCA’s focus on its regulatory role, certain recom­mendations are under consideration. With GoP priva­tising public sector organisations or engaging in pub­lic-private partnerships for more efficient management, PSQCA services (such as TSC, QCC, and ISO certifica­tion) could be better managed in collaboration with ac­ademia and local chambers of commerce and indus­try (LCCI). Academic institutions across Pakistan are equipped with laboratories in disciplines like electrical, mechanical, civil, and metallurgical engineering, mak­ing them well-placed to offer industry services more effectively and efficiently. This partnership would not only strengthen academia-industry linkages but also enable PSQCA to concentrate on its regulatory duties, helping local industries to become more competitive.

Additionally, while PSQCA has signed MoUs with var­ious countries, there is a lack of detailed information on the measurable outcomes of these agreements. Sim­ilarly, PSQCA claims its Certification Marks Scheme has improved firm efficiency, but no quantifiable metrics are provided to substantiate these claims. The author­ity’s mission statement includes a commitment to help local industries compete internationally, but little in­formation is available on its role in boosting exports. Furthermore, while sustainable development—often related to waste recycling, biodegradable materials, and energy-efficient products—is part of PSQCA’s vi­sion, there is limited information on its efforts to re­duce industrial pollution through the adoption of envi­ronmentally friendly technologies.

To align with GoP’s broader strategy, PSQCA should consider divesting assets and responsibilities that could be more efficiently handled through academia-industry collaborations, freeing up resources for its core regula­tory functions. The organisation should also legislate to support industries such as automotive and consum­er goods (e.g. refrigerators, TVs, air conditioners) in en­hancing value addition and becoming more export-ori­ented. Each of PSQCA’s functions should define yearly, measurable performance indicators aligned with the organisation’s scope. Furthermore, efforts should be made to guide industries towards technological up­grades for improved product quality. Papers and stud­ies from academia and the business sector could also be solicited to assist GoP in meeting its export goals and advancing sustainable development initiatives.

Ahsan Munir

The writer is a freelance columnist.