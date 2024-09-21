Role of PSQCA

Recognising the importance of metrology, standards, testing, and quality as foundational elements for industrial development, the Government of Pakistan (GoP) established the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to provide streamlined services for standardisation and conformity assessment in the local industry. PSQCA’s mission is to foster a quality-centric business culture by setting standards and conducting conformity assessments, thereby promoting industrial efficiency, ensuring high-quality products for consumers, boosting exports, and contributing to the national economy. To enhance its capability, PSQCA is a member of several international bodies and has signed MoUs with quality institutions in various regional countries.
PSQCA operates through various departments, offering services across different sectors. The Directorate of Standards is responsible for the formulation of standards for industries such as automotive, civil engineering, agriculture, food, and chemicals. The Conformity Assessment section regulates product quality and has certification offices in major industrial cities. The Quality Control Centre (QCC) operates multifunctional testing laboratories, providing services in areas like food, materials, and paper testing. Meanwhile, the System Certification Centre functions as an independent body offering training and workshops on ISO standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001. The Technical Services Centre (TSC) supports metal and metallurgical industries, offering advice on technology transfer to boost productivity and working on the indigenisation of components and alloys. TSC is staffed by a team of engineers and scientists. Additionally, PSQCA provides online access to Pakistan Standards for various industries and operates a Certification Marks Scheme, which allows manufacturers to substantiate their claims of product conformity. This certification gives consumers the assurance that they are purchasing quality products that offer good value for money.
In light of current market challenges and to refine PSQCA’s focus on its regulatory role, certain recommendations are under consideration. With GoP privatising public sector organisations or engaging in public-private partnerships for more efficient management, PSQCA services (such as TSC, QCC, and ISO certification) could be better managed in collaboration with academia and local chambers of commerce and industry (LCCI). Academic institutions across Pakistan are equipped with laboratories in disciplines like electrical, mechanical, civil, and metallurgical engineering, making them well-placed to offer industry services more effectively and efficiently. This partnership would not only strengthen academia-industry linkages but also enable PSQCA to concentrate on its regulatory duties, helping local industries to become more competitive.
Additionally, while PSQCA has signed MoUs with various countries, there is a lack of detailed information on the measurable outcomes of these agreements. Similarly, PSQCA claims its Certification Marks Scheme has improved firm efficiency, but no quantifiable metrics are provided to substantiate these claims. The authority’s mission statement includes a commitment to help local industries compete internationally, but little information is available on its role in boosting exports. Furthermore, while sustainable development—often related to waste recycling, biodegradable materials, and energy-efficient products—is part of PSQCA’s vision, there is limited information on its efforts to reduce industrial pollution through the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies.
To align with GoP’s broader strategy, PSQCA should consider divesting assets and responsibilities that could be more efficiently handled through academia-industry collaborations, freeing up resources for its core regulatory functions. The organisation should also legislate to support industries such as automotive and consumer goods (e.g. refrigerators, TVs, air conditioners) in enhancing value addition and becoming more export-oriented. Each of PSQCA’s functions should define yearly, measurable performance indicators aligned with the organisation’s scope. Furthermore, efforts should be made to guide industries towards technological upgrades for improved product quality. Papers and studies from academia and the business sector could also be solicited to assist GoP in meeting its export goals and advancing sustainable development initiatives.
Ahsan Munir
The writer is a freelance columnist.