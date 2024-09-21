Rs278 billion allocated for Punjab development schemes

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a seven-hour long meeting in P&D Department to review progress on 77 initiatives, 70 projects and 7 special programs of the Chief Minister.

She was briefed by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb that 28 PDWP meetings were held in which 287 public welfare schemes in the province, besides 206 special measures of the Chief Minister were considered. She was also apprised in detail of the progress made so far for in various development sectors including agriculture, meteorology, IT and social welfare.

Madam Chief Minister was updated that Rs 278 billion have been allocated for the development schemes, out of which Rs 83 billion have been released so far. Monitoring is being introduced through modern technology including drones and GIS mapping. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was further briefed,”Progress on projects will be ensured against clear timeline.” She reviewed current status of the development projects and their completion dates. She said,”I will not compromise on transparency, speed and quality of implementation of these projects to ensure maximum public welfare.”