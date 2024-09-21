Saturday, September 21, 2024
Sally Rooney returns with 30-something questions
September 21, 2024
London   -  Irish author Sally Rooney, hailed as the “voice of a generation” after the runaway success of “Normal People”, examines modern love in all its glory and friction in her fourth novel “Intermezzo” released next week. The book, out on Tuesday, includes all the elements of Rooney’s hugely popular oeuvre: keen observations on relationships, spiky, realis­tic dialogues played out in Dublin houses, erotic scenes and existential conversations on the pa­triarchy and capitalism. Having already created a number of striking female characters, the story focuses on two estranged brothers, Peter and Ivan, who come together in the weeks after their father’s death, and the romantic relationships they forge in a delicate period of mourning. Six years after her debut novel “Conversations with Friends” (2017), the characters are now thirty-somethings like the author, and agonise over questions of motherhood and the climate crisis.

