Samsung in collaboration with Simpaisa launches Digital Wallets on Samsung’s Online Estore in Pakistan

Samsung is excited to announce its collaboration with Simpaisa by launching the Digital Wallets payment option on Samsung’s official eStore for Pakistan, www.samsung.com/pk. This marks a significant step towards the enhancement of the online shopping experience for Samsung customers in Pakistan. Over the past years, Samsung has made substantial investments in its eStore by continuously enhancing its features to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The addition of Digital Wallets is aimed to provide customers with a seamless, secure, and convenient payment option.

As Digital Wallets continue to gain attraction globally and in Pakistan, Samsung continues to offer a seamless shopping experience with multiple payment solutions, including the newly integrated leading Digital Wallets into its online shopping platform. Simpaisa’s advanced platform facilitates this new feature, allowing customers to make payments via EasyPaisa, JazzCash, HBL Konnect, and Alfa, ensuring fast, secure, and convenient transactions on Samsung.com.

Samsung Enhances eStore Payments Solutions with Simpaisa

Samsung’s eStore is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that offers customers access to PTA-approved official Samsung smartphones, accessories, and consumer electronics, along with exclusive online benefits like free nationwide delivery, free screen replacements within warranty, self-pickup options, and more, subject to specific terms and conditions. The integration of Simpaisa's payment options offers convenience and flexibility for customers to purchase their favourite Samsung devices and use a range of trusted mobile wallets and banking options.

Samsung and Simpaisa: A Commitment to Innovation and Financial Inclusivity

The collaboration with Simpaisa highlights Samsung’s commitment to customers to offer the most convenient payment solutions to make Samsung.com more accessible and adaptable to the needs of the Pakistani market.

Samsung and Simpaisa officials shared their thoughts about the collaboration, focusing on the value it brings to enhancing customer convenience.

“We are continually striving to offer Samsung’s customers the best possible online shopping experience, and the launch of Digital Wallets is a testament to that commitment. With this new feature, customers can enjoy a more streamlined and secure payment process, ensuring that their shopping experience is not only convenient but also highly secure. We are excited to collaborate with Simpaisa, whose expertise in digital payment services ensures that the Digital Wallets feature is reliable and easy to use,” said Mr. Saad Tawwab Khan Rao, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Samsung EC Pakistan (Pvt) Limited.

Mr. Shahroze A. Khan, Head of Business at Simpaisa, shared his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of revolutionizing digital payments in Pakistan through this collaboration with Samsung. By enabling the acceptance of mobile wallets and direct bank transfers on Samsung's platform, we are not just advancing financial inclusion but also setting a new standard in the market. This collaboration reflects Simpaisa’s commitment to offering innovative, user-centric payment solutions that disrupt traditional methods. By prioritizing alternate payment modalities and superior Quality of Service (QoS), we are empowering users with more accessible and efficient financial options, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of digital payments.”

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary for the Middle East region, Samsung Gulf FZE, aim to inspire the world and shape the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company aims at redefining the world of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration. For more information about the Digital Wallets and other services offered on Samsung eStore in Pakistan, visit www.samsung.com/pk.

About Simpaisa:

Simpaisa is a pioneering technology facilitator specializing in payment acquiring, disbursement, and remittances, with a focus on frontier markets to enhance financial inclusivity. The company’s advanced infrastructure streamlines digital payments while ensuring a secure and effortless flow of funds from established economic hubs to emerging markets. Through partnerships with leading merchants like Samsung, Simpaisa continues to foster seamless accessibility and economic growth, continuously evolving its technology to meet the demands of the global digital economy. For more information, visit www.simpaisa.com.