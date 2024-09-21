Saturday, September 21, 2024
Second Pakistan- England Test to be played in Multan, confirms PCB

Staff Reporter
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the revised schedule of the three ICC World Test Champi­onship fixtures between Pak­istan and England from 7-28 October. The second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 15-19 Oc­tober, will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, i.e. 7-11 October in Multan and 24-28 October in Rawalpindi. The match has been shifted from Kara­chi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Sta­dium and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium. England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on 2 October, while Pakistan men’s cricket team will also assemble in Multan on 2 October.

Staff Reporter

