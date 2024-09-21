Shanghai hit by second typhoon days after historic storm

Shanghai - Roads and neighbourhoods in Shanghai flooded on Friday as the Chinese megacity was battered by a second typhoon days after it was hit by its strongest storm in 75 years. Typhoon Pulasan made land­fall on Thursday night in the city’s Fengxian district, with a maximum wind speed of 23 metres per second (83 kilometres per hour), accord­ing to state-run Xinhua news agency. The storm “is fore­cast to gradually weaken as it moves inland”, Xinhua said, though downpours continued in the city on Friday morning. Videos posted on social media Friday showed Shanghai resi­dents wading through calf-level water in some neigh­bourhoods, though no severe damage or casualties have been reported so far.