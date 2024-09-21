Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Shanghai hit by second typhoon days after historic storm

Shanghai hit by second typhoon days after historic storm
NEWS WIRE
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Shanghai   -   Roads and neighbourhoods in Shanghai flooded on Friday as the Chinese megacity was battered by a second typhoon days after it was hit by its strongest storm in 75 years. Typhoon Pulasan made land­fall on Thursday night in the city’s Fengxian district, with a maximum wind speed of 23 metres per second (83 kilometres per hour), accord­ing to state-run Xinhua news agency. The storm “is fore­cast to gradually weaken as it moves inland”, Xinhua said, though downpours continued in the city on Friday morning. Videos posted on social media Friday showed Shanghai resi­dents wading through calf-level water in some neigh­bourhoods, though no severe damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1726812309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024