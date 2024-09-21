Saturday, September 21, 2024
Shaping Young Minds


Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Children are deeply affected by the experiences and hardships they witness in their early years. They observe both the good and bad deeds of people, and their envi­ronment plays a crucial role in their development. This environment in­cludes family, school, community, and society. If a child grows up in a society where victims have no right to seek justice, what kind of impres­sion will this leave? Will they ever stand up for their rights in the fu­ture? Likely not. On the other hand, if they grow up in a society where their words, dignity, and life are val­ued as much as anyone else’s, they will make good progress. This is key to societal development.

It is also essential to consider the environment a child faces at home. Parents should not create gaps be­tween themselves and their chil­dren. Killing a child’s hope is the greatest cruelty. Support your child in every aspect of life, as the brain continues to develop throughout life through learning. The quality of education and emotional sup­port plays a pivotal role in this de­velopment. Encouragement, trust, love, and a listening ear help build a child’s self-esteem. According to research from Stanford University, children who feel trusted and en­couraged are more likely to develop a growth mindset. These children will learn to manage stress and face challenges with confidence.

AREEBA BATOOL QURESHI,

Islamabad.

