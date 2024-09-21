Saturday, September 21, 2024
Shooting in Shershah kills traffic policeman and pedestrian

Web Desk
4:03 PM | September 21, 2024
In a tragic shooting incident at Piracha Chowk in Karachi’s Shershah area, two individuals, including a traffic policeman, lost their lives. The deceased have been identified as traffic officer Khuda Bux and pedestrian Ghousullah.

Additional IG Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has taken notice of the incident and requested a report from departmental officials. The Karachi Police chief has also ordered a comprehensive inquiry from the DIG-South, emphasizing the urgency of apprehending the culprits involved in this deadly incident. The police are still investigating the nature of the shooting.

Web Desk

National

