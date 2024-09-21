Saturday, September 21, 2024
Sialkot Chamber hosts key meetings to enhance Kazakhstan-Pakistan trade relations

AHMAD JUNAID
September 21, 2024
SIALKOT   -   During his visit to the Sialkot Chamber of Com­merce, Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid Mehmood met with President Abdul Ghafoor Malik to discuss ways to enhance trade relations and explore tourism opportunities be­tween the business communities of Sialkot and Kazakhstan. The meeting also included insights from Abuzar Butt, Director of Kazakhstan House Lahore, and Umeer Afzal, Umeer Ahmed, and Azhar Dar. In a separate engagement, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMGOBE, addressed trade issues with former Sialkot Cham­ber Vice President Qasim Malik. During their dis­cussion, he highlighted Pakistan’s cottage industry products, including leather goods, soccer balls, and surgical gloves, emphasising the potential for investment opportunities contingent on fostering stable relations between the two countries.

AHMAD JUNAID

