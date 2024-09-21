Sialkot Chamber hosts key meetings to enhance Kazakhstan-Pakistan trade relations

SIALKOT - During his visit to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid Mehmood met with President Abdul Ghafoor Malik to discuss ways to enhance trade relations and explore tourism opportunities between the business communities of Sialkot and Kazakhstan. The meeting also included insights from Abuzar Butt, Director of Kazakhstan House Lahore, and Umeer Afzal, Umeer Ahmed, and Azhar Dar. In a separate engagement, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMGOBE, addressed trade issues with former Sialkot Chamber Vice President Qasim Malik. During their discussion, he highlighted Pakistan’s cottage industry products, including leather goods, soccer balls, and surgical gloves, emphasising the potential for investment opportunities contingent on fostering stable relations between the two countries.