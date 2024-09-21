Sindh CM, Chinese Consul General discuss CPEC projects

KARACHI - Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Friday.

They discussed CPEC projects, Karachi circular Railway and Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister expressed hope that Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway to be included in CPEC as it is an important project for the province.

The Consul General informed the Chief Minister that Chinese authorities are considering these two projects for inclusion in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Sindh CM orders reconstruction of rain-hit schools

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed for reconstruction of completely damaged schools during rains in the province.

He was chairing a meeting in this regard in Karachi on Friday.

The meeting was informed that a scheme to construct one hundred schools under China’s grant is in the final stages of approval.

Among one hundred schools, twenty are in Hyderabad, twenty-nine each in Khairpur and Larkana while twenty-two in Sukkur division. The Sindh Chief Minister directed to start the construction of damaged schools with China’s grant completing the required formalities immediately.

Chinese investors to be encouraged to invest in Sindh: Governor Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the 75th founding Day celebration of the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad. Upon his arrival, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was warmly welcomed by the Chinese Ambassador, Jiang Zaidong and the diplomatic staff.

According to the spokesman of the Governor Sindh, on this historic occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated the Chinese Ambassador and presented a bouquet as a gesture of goodwill.

He highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, noting that it is based on unshakable love and mutual respect, rising higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori invited Chinese investors to explore investment opportunities in the province, emphasizing that the region offers an ideal environment and lucrative sectors for investment. He assured that through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), investors are provided with full support, assistance, and cooperation to ensure smooth operations.

He further remarked that China is confidently progressing on the path of economic, scientific, and technological advancement, steadily strengthening its global standing. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also acknowledged China’s active role in addressing key issues on the regional and global agenda.