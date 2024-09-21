Sindh CM removes Mirpurkhas DIG and SSP

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has dismissed Mirpurkhas DIG Javed Jiskani and SSP Asad Chaudhry following the controversial police shooting of Umerkot-based doctor Shah Nawaz Kunhbar, who was killed in an alleged encounter. The incident, which escalated when a mob set the doctor's body on fire over blasphemy allegations, has led to high-level police suspensions.

A notification from the Chief Secretary confirmed the removal of the DIG and SSP, instructing them to report to the Central Police Office (CPO). Several other police officials, including SHO Niaz Khoso, CIA constable Hidayatullah, head constable Lakhmir, and five other constables, have also been dismissed.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar reiterated the government’s commitment to the rule of law, stating that further action is being pursued. A letter has been sent to the Establishment Division for formal proceedings against the suspended officers.