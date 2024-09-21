Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Six soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Waziristan gun battle

Six soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Waziristan gun battle
Our Staff Reporter
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces on Friday killed 12 Khwarij terrorists and six army troops were martyred in two different fierce encounters in North and South Waziristan districts on September 19 and 20.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On September 19, the movement of a group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.”

The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all the seven Khwarij were sent to hell. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from them, the ISPR said.

In the second incident in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District, a group of Khwarij attacked a security forces’ post. The army troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion and killed five Khwarij. However, during intense exchange of fire, six sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan to boost imports and exports via Gwadar Port for economic growth

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1726812309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024