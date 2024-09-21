Social media addiction affecting regional music, hujra culture in KP

PESHAWAR - Once a vibrant hub for cultural events, the hujra (guest house) of Bahadar Khan in Mohib Banda village, Now­shera, now stands nearly deserted due to the rising influence of social media adversely affected the regional music in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His­torically, this hujra hosted weekly concerts during weddings and cele­brations, drawing local audiences ea­ger to enjoy live music performances and connect with one another.

Bahadar Khan, who has kept his hujra open since 2000 in honour of his father’s legacy, noted that inter­est from the youth has dwindled due to social media onslaught. “The doors of my hujra are still open for cultural programs, but social media and in-house gatherings have di­minished the enthusiasm for musi­cal events,” he lamented.

Bahadar recalled the days when renowned artists like Khayal Muham­mad and Ustad Rafiq Shinwari cap­tivated audiences. Now, visitors en­countered empty chairs where once there were lively crowds discussing both regional and global issues. Lo­cal singer Shahzaib Khan, who began his career at this hujra, acknowledged the decline in live music events due to social media’s prevalence, emphasiz­ing the importance of cultural gath­erings for fostering a tolerant and vibrant community.

Bakhtzada Khan, a senior re­search officer at the archaeology and museums department, pointed out that hujra culture dates back approximately 5,000 years in KP, playing a significant role in Pashtun traditions and social cohesion.

The hujra has been depicted as more than just a gathering place and is a center for learning and a space for instilling cultural values. Notable Pashto poets have recognized its sig­nificance in their works, underscor­ing its role in the preservation of mu­sic and traditions. As internet usage in Pakistan surges—with over 111 million users and a significant num­ber engaging with social media—tra­ditional cultural practices face chal­lenges. The prevalence of platforms like Facebook and TikTok further shifted attention away from local music. Khayal Muhammad, a leading figure in Pashto ghazal, described the hujra as the backbone of Pashtun so­ciety, warning that the decline of this cultural institution is tantamount of loss for the entire community. Pride of performance, actor Javed Babar emphasized that while other cultures may have community centers, for the Pashtuns, the hujra serves as a vital space for ethical learning and cultural engagement. Community leaders be­lieved revitalizing the hujra and re­gional music is achievable.