SPSC announces result of Accountant, computer programmer

NEWS WIRE
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the results of the written exams for Accountant (BPS-17) and Computer Programmer (BPS-17) positions in the Finance Department. About 144 candidates were declared successful for Accountant BPS-17 and 52 for Computer Programmer BPS-17. Viva examination will be announced after verification of the required documents of the eligible candidates, in which the successful candidates will be recommended for appointment. The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

