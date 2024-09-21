Trinity Greens win Combaxx Sports Softball Talent Hunt title

LAHORE - Trinity Greens won the Combaxx Sports Softball Talent Hunt Championship title after defeating Karachi Whites by 5 runs in the final. In the three-inning contest, organized under the Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP), Trinity Greens posted 8 runs, while Karachi Whites could only manage 3. Key contributors for Trinity Greens included Amina Mushtaq, Zainab Nasir, and Faiza Babar, each scoring 2 runs. For Karachi Whites, Maryam, Kulsoom, and Marfra chipped in with 1 run apiece. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Zubair Macha, GM Combaxx Sports, as the chief guest. Other notable attendees included SFP President Asif Azeem, Kamran Kaleem, Tehmina Asif and Mrs Irene Pearl.