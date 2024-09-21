Saturday, September 21, 2024
Trinity Greens win Combaxx Sports Softball Talent Hunt title

Staff Reporter
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Trinity Greens won the Com­baxx Sports Softball Talent Hunt Championship title after defeating Karachi Whites by 5 runs in the final. In the three-inning contest, organized under the Softball Federa­tion of Pakistan (SFP), Trinity Greens posted 8 runs, while Karachi Whites could only manage 3. Key contributors for Trinity Greens included Amina Mushtaq, Zainab Nasir, and Faiza Babar, each scoring 2 runs. For Karachi Whites, Maryam, Kulsoom, and Mar­fra chipped in with 1 run apiece. The prize distribu­tion ceremony was graced by Zubair Macha, GM Combaxx Sports, as the chief guest. Oth­er notable attendees included SFP President Asif Azeem, Ka­mran Kaleem, Tehmina Asif and Mrs Irene Pearl.

