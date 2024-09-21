UK expertise to support 7 innovative Pak climate change projects

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom on Friday said that its expertise will support seven innovative Pakistani climate change projects. Projects building floating solar farms, using AI to reduce emissions, converting agricultural waste into clean energy sources, and building zero-emission electric motorbikes will receive UK specialist support, the British High Commission announced here.

Pakistan is not only one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change, but also one of the most poorly prepared. While Pakistan cannot easily change its exposure to climate hazards, climate preparedness is something the UK and Pakistan partner closely on.

Funded by the UK government, the CFA provides one-on-one specialist support including on financial, gender equality and social inclusion issues. The aim is to strengthen proposals, making them more attractive to investors to secure funding.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott said: “The extraordinary range of these projects shows Pakistani climate leadership at its best. It is also an example of the UK working in partnership with Pakistan to find home-grown solutions to tackle big issues. I look forward to seeing how these proposals progress on the international stage and wish them the very best.”

CFA, which has already supported 15 low-carbon projects in two successful cycles, will now help these projects to improve and attract investment from Pakistan and international financiers. The third cohort includes: Go Energy (Sector: Power) – building a 500MW floating solar project in Keenjhar Lake. It will generate clean energy, create thousands of jobs, and boost regional economic growth while reducing fossil fuel dependence and improving air quality in Pakistan.

Ahya (Sector: Technology) – will be offering an AI-powered platform for emission measurement and reduction, with a digital carbon marketplace, aiming to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

Quintech Sciences (Sector: Healthcare) - aims to introduce Quintech’s bio-detergents to European consumers, focusing on eco-conscious, health-conscious, and general consumer segments.

National Rural Support Programme (Sector: Agriculture) - the Biochar Project will convert agricultural waste into biochar, enhancing soil health and boosting crop yields. This initiative reduces reliance on synthetic fertilizers, promotes environmental sustainability by sequestering carbon and lowers greenhouse gas emissions.

(Sector: e-Mobility) – with vehicles designed for the country’s tough road conditions Vlektra aims to revolutionise environmentally-friendly mobility by enhancing production capacity of their zero-emission electric motorcycles.

Pakistan Environment Trust (Sector: Energy) - is pioneering Pakistan’s first at-scale, sustainable biomass supply chain, transforming agricultural waste into a clean energy source for industries.

Five Star Foods (Sector: Food & Beverages) - establishing a state-of-the-art facility to produce Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (R-PET) resin. The initiative reduces the need for virgin plastic, conserves natural resources, and lowers the carbon footprint of plastic production.