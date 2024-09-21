Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

World leaders to gather at UN as crises grow and conflicts rage

World leaders to gather at UN as crises grow and conflicts rage
NEWS WIRE
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, International

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES  -  World leaders will descend on the United Nation’s New York HQ from Sunday for the organization’s an­nual signature gathering against an explosive backdrop of raging wars, growing populism and diplo­matic deadlock.

The war in Gaza, soaring Middle East tensions, famine conditions in Sudan’s civil war and the grinding conflict in Ukraine are among the rancorous issues on the agenda of the presidents and prime ministers attending the General Assembly’s high-level week -- the UN’s show­piece event.

But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres insisted this week that the world would be able to “avoid mov­ing to World War Three.”

“What we are witnessing is a multi­plication of conflicts and the sense of impunity,” Guterres said at a briefing.

Karachiites set to face another hike in power tariff

The gathering “could not come in a more critical and more challenging moment,” said Washington’s UN en­voy Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“The list of crises and conflicts that demand attention and action only seem to grow and grow... it’s easy to fall into cynicism.

“But we can’t afford to do that.”

It is unclear what if anything the grand gathering, the World Cup of di­plomacy, can achieve for the millions mired in conflict and poverty globally.

With Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Iran’s new Presi­dent Masoud Pezeshkian, due to at­tend, “Gaza will obviously be the most prominent of these conflicts in terms of what leaders are saying,” said Richard Gowan of the Interna­tional Crisis Group.

ECC allows export of 0.100 million metric tons of surplus sugar

He suggested the set piece diplo­matic speeches and posturing would “not actually make a great deal of dif­ference to events on the ground.”

The war in Gaza began after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, which ultimately resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people, ac­cording to an AFP tally based on of­ficial Israeli figures.

More than 41,272 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since the war be­gan, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The UN has ac­knowledged these figures as reliable.

Fears are high that the conflict could boil over into Lebanon, where a series of deadly explosions appar­ently targeted Hezbollah’s commu­nications this week. Israel has yet to comment.

The action in New York begins Sun­day with a “Summit of the Future,” Guterres’ flagship attempt to get ahead of challenges that will face the world in coming years.

PSX index gains 615 more points

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1726812309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024