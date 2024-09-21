WSSP CEO inspects Zone C operational sites

Peshawar - The Chief Executive Officer of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Yasir Ali Khan, on Friday inspected operational sites in Zone C, reviewing sanitation, water supply operations, and drainage clearance.

Khan also checked staff attendance, interacted with employees, and engaged with local residents. He was accompanied by General Manager Operations Muhammad Ijaz and other officials during the visit. The CEO visited areas such as University Town, Union Councils 31, 32, and 34, Bara Road, Ring Road, Kohat Road, Parking Yard, and the Transfer Station. He observed street cleaning, container management, waste collection, and tube well operations, and inspected vehicles and machinery, issuing necessary instructions to the staff.

At the Zone C office, Zonal Manager Anwar-ul-Haq briefed the CEO on routine operations. The CEO emphasized diligent service delivery, timely waste collection, and stronger customer engagement. He also directed staff to prevent unauthorized dumping and ensure public access to collection points.

Muhammad Ijaz, the General Manager Operations, added that public cooperation is encouraged through regular sessions with elected representatives, traders, and other organizations. He highlighted efforts to improve bill payment and public collaboration.