Yadea launches latest global flagship electric scooter in Pakistan

LAHORE - Yadea Pakistan has announced the launch of its latest global flagship electric scooter, the Ya­dea EPOC, in Pakistan. The EPOC is a luxury e-scooter designed for city commuting, offering en­hanced power, handling, and quality, combined with a sleek, modern appearance. This mod­el will be available at all Yadea dealerships across Pakistan. In addition, Yadea is offering a Jekai DOT-approved helmet with the EPOC H for the first 100 custom­ers, providing an added layer of safety for early adopters.

The Yadea EPOC stands out as the first scooter in Pakistan to feature a Graphene Battery, which is unique to Yadea. This advanced battery technology offers a three times longer lifes­pan compared to conventional batteries, allowing for extended travel distances. The scooter is powered by a 72V 38Ah TTFAR Graphene Battery, designed and manufactured by Yadea, ensur­ing consistent quality and per­formance. This battery technol­ogy is a significant advantage for Yadea, as most other manu­facturers source their batteries from different vendors.

With a peak power of 3200w, the Yadea EPOC can reach speeds of up to 74 km/h in Sports Mode, and 60 km/h in TTFAR Long Range Mode. It offers a maximum torque of 150N•m and can han­dle inclines of up to 16°, making it suitable for various terrains.

Speaking on the occasion, Mu­hammad Salman, Managing Di­rector of Yadea Pakistan, said, “We are excited to introduce the Yadea EPOC to Pakistan, a model that represents the pinnacle of our innovation in electric mobili­ty. With its advanced features and groundbreaking Graphene Bat­tery technology, the EPOC is de­signed to meet the evolving needs of our customers while contribut­ing to a cleaner, greener future.” One of the key features of the Ya­dea EPOC is its TTFAR Energy Re­trieving Controller, which allows the battery to recharge while rid­ing. The system converts kinetic energy into electric energy dur­ing activities like sliding, downhill riding, and braking, effectively ex­tending the scooter’s range.

The EPOC also boasts a com­prehensive LED lighting system, designed to provide maximum visibility with low energy con­sumption. With a brightness of 30000cd and a visibility distance of 60 meters, the LED grille light­ing ensures safe and clear navi­gation, especially at night.

Practicality is another high­light of the Yadea EPOC. It offers 30 liters of storage space, ample pedal space, and a comfortable saddle, making it well-suited for daily commuting needs. The scooter also features a 7-inch HD digital dashboard that pro­vides all necessary information at a glance.