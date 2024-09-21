Yadea launches latest global flagship electric scooter in Pakistan

LAHORE - Yadea Pakistan has announced the launch of its latest global flagship electric scooter, the Yadea EPOC, in Pakistan. The EPOC is a luxury e-scooter designed for city commuting, offering enhanced power, handling, and quality, combined with a sleek, modern appearance. This model will be available at all Yadea dealerships across Pakistan. In addition, Yadea is offering a Jekai DOT-approved helmet with the EPOC H for the first 100 customers, providing an added layer of safety for early adopters.
The Yadea EPOC stands out as the first scooter in Pakistan to feature a Graphene Battery, which is unique to Yadea. This advanced battery technology offers a three times longer lifespan compared to conventional batteries, allowing for extended travel distances. The scooter is powered by a 72V 38Ah TTFAR Graphene Battery, designed and manufactured by Yadea, ensuring consistent quality and performance. This battery technology is a significant advantage for Yadea, as most other manufacturers source their batteries from different vendors.
With a peak power of 3200w, the Yadea EPOC can reach speeds of up to 74 km/h in Sports Mode, and 60 km/h in TTFAR Long Range Mode. It offers a maximum torque of 150N•m and can handle inclines of up to 16°, making it suitable for various terrains.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Salman, Managing Director of Yadea Pakistan, said, “We are excited to introduce the Yadea EPOC to Pakistan, a model that represents the pinnacle of our innovation in electric mobility. With its advanced features and groundbreaking Graphene Battery technology, the EPOC is designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers while contributing to a cleaner, greener future.” One of the key features of the Yadea EPOC is its TTFAR Energy Retrieving Controller, which allows the battery to recharge while riding. The system converts kinetic energy into electric energy during activities like sliding, downhill riding, and braking, effectively extending the scooter’s range.
The EPOC also boasts a comprehensive LED lighting system, designed to provide maximum visibility with low energy consumption. With a brightness of 30000cd and a visibility distance of 60 meters, the LED grille lighting ensures safe and clear navigation, especially at night.
Practicality is another highlight of the Yadea EPOC. It offers 30 liters of storage space, ample pedal space, and a comfortable saddle, making it well-suited for daily commuting needs. The scooter also features a 7-inch HD digital dashboard that provides all necessary information at a glance.